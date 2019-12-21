Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Republican president pro tem of Arkansas' Senate says he's won't seek another term leading that chamber next year. Sen. Jim Hendren said Friday he won't run for another two-year term as the chamber's president when senators meet at the end of next year's fiscal session to select a new leader. Hendren's term as Senate president runs through the end of 2020. Hendren says he's still seeking re-election to the Senate next year. Hendren is considering whether to run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. He said he plans to make a decision after next year's session.