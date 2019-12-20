Friday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Happy Friday, East Texas! As an upper-level disturbance continues its slow easterly track through North Texas, spotty light to moderate showers will be a possibility this evening, overnight, and into the first half of the day tomorrow before skies slowly clear out late on Saturday and early on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies return by Sunday afternoon as highs climb back into the upper 50s to near 60-degree mark. We continue our warming trend into the middle to upper 60s by Christmas Eve. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for our Christmas forecast as highs near 70 degrees in the afternoon. Cloudy skies persist into our Thursday with scattered showers possible later in the evening ahead of our next weak cold front. Better chances to see the rain will be during the day on Friday before drying out by next Saturday.