East Texas Food Bank distributes food for Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 953 people braved the cold Friday morning for the East Texas Food Bank’s first ever Christmas distribution, in North Tyler.
Tim Butler, the program services director for the food bank, said they noticed a lot of people who suffer from food insecurity don’t address their needs between Thanksgiving and Christmas. He said with a larger than usual distribution at this time of year, that gap should be less.
Volunteers with the food bank distributed whole frozen chickens, canned goods, peanut butter, beans, bread, fresh produce, pastries and more.
For anyone who missed the distribution on Friday, Butler said the food bank does distributions at the East Texas State Fairgrounds on the first and third Fridays of every month.
