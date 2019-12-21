12 Days of Christmas recipes: 9 delicious sides for your holiday table

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The turkey or ham gets a lot of press as the star of the show during Thanksgiving and Christmas. But for many of us, what really draws us to the table is our love of the sides. Dressing, potatoes, vegetables of all kinds, deviled eggs...the list goes on and on.
Here is a list of 9 delicious side dish recipes for you to enjoy; just click the name of the recipe to go to the recipe:
Sweet potatoes gratin - A blend of sweet and white potatoes with some cream and shredded cheese; this savory dish is perfect alongside turkey or ham.
Apple and onion dressing muffins - All the savory goodness of a pan of dressing, but in a compact individual serving size. Delicious!
Awesome Spinach and Artichoke Dip by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe - This dip is so creamy and hot, and you can serve it with crackers or use it over the top of grilled chicken or turkey.
Kicked-up corn casserole by Mama Steph - ere’s an idea for a casserole you can proudly take to holiday dinners, church suppers, or put on your own Thanksgiving table. It’s kicked up, Texas-style, with the addition of jalapenos, bacon and onion!
Spicy pimiento cheese deviled eggs - Deviled eggs are a classic, especially in the South, and the are on most folks’ tables for holiday meals; try these spicy pimiento cheese deviled eggs for a new twist!
Molasses smokehouse beans by Bear Creek Smokehouse - Robbie Shoults, CEO of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall shares his hearty recipe for smokehouse beans. They are full of flavor and have a little kick, plus they feature delicious smoked sausage.
Bacon, Shrimp and Grits Casserole by Chef Ben Carter of Southern Fried - A truly bold, yet somehow comforting, casserole.
German potato salad by Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant - With bacon, onion and bread and butter pickles, this delicious warm potato salad will please everyone at your table.
Cinnamon sweet potato logs by Mama Steph - These sweet potato logs with a touch of cinnamon and brown sugar make a great side for weeknight suppers, and they are a great stand-alone snack.
