Carthage surges in second half to 7th state title

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs have completed a perfect season and captured a 4A Division I state title following a 42-28 win over Waco La Vega Friday.
The game looked to a good start but Carthage would fumble the ball and the Pirates took advantage with Elijah Cummings scoring on a 21 yard-run. Carthage answered right back and this game was like that for the first half with the teams exchanging scores on more time. Carthage took the lead into half with a Kelvontae Dixon score.
“Our key was to run the ball,” head coach Scott Surratt said. "We wantes to run the ball so we could get one on ones. We had to run the ball to get there.
In the second half the Bulldogs grabbed all the momentum on a 4th and 1 with Mason Courtney running 54 yards for a touchdown. From that point on Carthage would run away with the game, claiming their 7th state title.
“It is all these guys,” Surratt said. “It takes a whole team of people. It takes a good wife. It takes a good administration. You don’t have a bad administration and do what we do. You don’t have a bad coach’s wife and do what wee do. It comes down to the players buying in. I am not going to say we are going to be back next year but we will do whatever we can to try.”
Looking ahead to next year, Carthage will be moving down to 4A DII and will be in the same region as Pleasant Grove, the winner of this year’s 4A DII Championship. The run back to state will not be any easier.
