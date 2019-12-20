10-year-old dies in rollover wreck near Lindale

Yesterday at 3:50 PM, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-16, 2.9 miles west of the city of Lindale in Smith County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, Sanjanan Hernandez, 40, of Lindale was traveling westbound on FM-16 in a left curve when the vehicle went off the north edge of the roadway. The driver overcorrected to the left and then right causing the vehicle to run off the north side of the roadway where it overturned, collided with a fence and then rolled back onto the roadway. Hernandez was transported to UT-Health – Tyler in critical condition. A 10-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was pronounced at the scene by Judge Jon Johnson and taken to Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Home in Lindale. Both driver and passenger were unrestrained. The crash remains under investigation.