Verbal altercation led to stabbing in Tyler, according to police

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police identified the suspect in Thursday’s stabbing, which they say was the result of a verbal altercation.
Michael Perez, 17, of Tyler, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing someone during a fight, according to Detective April Molina with the Tyler Police Department.
Molina reported the incident occurred outside a residence on Dawson Street Thursday afternoon. According to Molina, it began with a verbal altercation between Perez and the victim, which then turned physical. Perez allegedly took out a knife during the altercation and stabbed the victim.
According to Molina, the victim then drove himself to Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, where police were notified. He is reported to be in a stable condition.
Perez was found at the scene and taken into custody, according to Molina. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on Thursday. His bond has been set at $50,000.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.