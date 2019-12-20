Tyler Transit hosting public meeting concerning UT Health shuttle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Transit Department is calling on the public to help decide the future of a local shuttle system after a decrease in funding.
The meeting will take place on Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. in the Tyler Transit Conference Room located at 210 E. Oakwood Street in Tyler.
Tyler Transit Department, in partnership with NDMJ Transportation, currently operates a shuttle that runs between UT Health on Highway 271, the UT Physicians Clinic on West Gentry Parkway and the Tyler Transit Depot.
According to Tyler Transit General Manager, Robert Gil, the shuttle exists primarily to serve the elderly and those with handicaps. It is free to ride and runs Monday through Friday from 7:15a.m. to 5:00p.m.
Gil hopes that a public meeting will help gauge interest and generate ideas to revamp the shuttle system within the new budget.
“Our job in the whole thing is to engage the public and try to figure out what gaps are present so we can meet the demand and the need,” says Gil. “We want individuals to come forward and tell us what [times] their doctors are scheduling them for. For instance, we do want to work with the doctors’ offices to make sure that our route times make sense.”
Gil says that the Transit Department can work on getting more funding for the shuttle system if they can show that it is working for the community.
