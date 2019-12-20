EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Cloud cover is increasing this morning. Expect a cool and cloudy afternoon. There is a very slight chance for rain, but probably not more than a sprinkle or two for most of the day. The chance for rain increases a little bit overnight with the best chances for light rain or even just patchy drizzle by Saturday morning. A chance for a light shower off and on continues through Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will only warm into the lower to mid 50s until clouds begin to clear out Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, high temperatures are back in the 60s and the sunshine will continue into next week. Christmas Eve looks beautiful with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds on Christmas Day but it looks like the rain will hold off until the end of the week.