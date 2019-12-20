Medication Mistakes When you Travel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Even though millions of people sort their prescriptions in a weekly pill organizer, that’s not the best way to travel with your medication. Dr. Charles Seifert is the Regional Dean of the Texas Tech School of Pharmacy. He says packing your prescriptions in luggage or even a carry-on is one of the biggest mistakes people make when they travel.
He explains: “A lot of us put them in an organizer. That’s fine but if something happens. If you run out or something happens, you don’t have the prescription number, the number of your pharmacy. So ideally, put the medications in the container like you want to but also take the original label.”
Dr. Seifert adds that with so many restrictions when you fly, you can ask your pharmacist to divide a liquid prescription into smaller bottles so you can take what you need on a plane.
The best thing to do when you travel, he says, is to take a list of all your medications. So, in the event of an emergency, medical personel will not be scrambling to learn more about your medical history. And when you plan your clothes for the trip, he says it’s very important to count how many pills you will need. He says, “Before you leave, making sure you have an adequate supply when you’re gone is also critical because a lot of people are packing, they’re rushing, they forget ‘oh, I only have 2 pills left and I’m going to be gone for a week.’”
Be sure to watch the interview included here to learn other suggestions from Dr. Charles Seifert on making the most of your prescriptions all year long.
