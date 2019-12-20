Longview teachers receive big bonuses thanks to incentive program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some teachers at Longview ISD got some big early Christmas gifts this year, thanks to an incentive program.
The Longview Incentive for Teachers, or LIFT Program, uses a point system to evaluate the growth of students. The teachers who have helped students grow the most are rewarded with bonus checks.
“I really was surprised by the LIFT incentive check I received in the amount of $14,960,” said Monica Jones, a seventh grade teacher at Forest Park Middle School. “It was just exciting to be recognized for hard work and dedication.”
Jones and some of her coworkers were among the Longview ISD teachers who received some very big bonuses this week.
“The students last year did a great job so I ended up getting $18,700,” said Lesley Bozman, an eighth grade U.S. history teacher. “That’s a big deal.”
“I got $10,000 back,” said Justin Jenkins, a math and algebra teacher. “Believe it or not, my credit card got declined today because I spent so much; my bank wanted to know if it was actually me.”
The bonuses are thanks to the hard work of the teachers, but also thanks to their students.
“When our students show growth from one year to the next, we are given a point system and rewarded monetarily for them having that growth,” said Jones.
“The students came and put in so much hard work last year, I wish other districts would do it because it really does drive the motivation of the students and the teachers,” said Bozman. “The classroom has been so fun the last few days since we found out. But, I think more credit needs to go to those kids because they’re working so hard and they’re capable of so much.”
These teachers said the incentive helps them do what they love while also taking care of their families.
“Longview really puts the money back into the teachers to try to keep the best teachers in the classroom,” said Jenkins.
Bozman said the program has now become a competition for students. After seeing the big checks presented to their teachers this year with the amount students in the previous year helped them achieve, the current class wants to top it.
Bozman also said the students were genuinely happy for the teachers, which made the whole experience even better.
