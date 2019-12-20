Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ELECTED OFFICIAL PAY-ARKANSAS
Arkansas panel votes to give elected officials 2.5% raise
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' top elected officials and lawmakers are on track to receive a 2.5% raise. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Independent Citizens Commission on Wednesday proposed the raises for the Legislature and the state's seven constitutional officers. The total cost of the raises is more than $157,000. The raises will take effect after a public comment period and a final vote by the panel. The commission was created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment. Previously, the pay for the state's elected officials and judges was set by the Legislature.
ARKANSAS-CHARTER SCHOOLS
Panel votes in support of closing Pine Bluff charter school
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A state panel is recommending the closure of a publicly funded charter school in Pine Bluff. The state's Charter Authorizing Panel voted Wednesday in support of closing Southeast Preparatory High School. The panel's recommendation will go to the state Board of Education. The panel cited concerns over the finances and academic performance at the school, which opened in August 2018 and has 107 students.
STATE TROOPER ARRESTED
Arkansas trooper accused of misusing database, stalking
NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an Arkansas state trooper was arrested Wednesday, accused of illegally getting information from a database to contact a woman he was stalking. Arkansas State Police said 54-year-old Mark Holland of Heber Springs submitted his resignation Wednesday and was then arrested by special agents of the force. State police said he faces eighteen counts of violating laws that prohibit access and use of records for non-law enforcement purposes. He's also charged with terroristic threat and stalking.
US MARSHAL-ARKANSAS
Arkansas State Police captain picked for US Marshal post
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas State Police captain has been nominated to serve as a United States Marshal. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his intent to nominate Michael Hagar as the marshal for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Hagar has been with the State Police since 1996 and serves on the Arkansas State Police Association's executive board. Hagar is currently the commander of Troop A, Highway Patrol Division. He also serves on the executive board of the Arkansas State Police Association. Both of Arkansas' senators praised Hagar's nomination.
AP-US-ELECTED-OFFICIAL-ADOPTION-FRAUD
Arizona politician's alleged adoption aide pleads guilty
PHOENIX (AP) — A woman accused of aiding a politician in metro Phoenix in what authorities say was an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and theft charges. Lynwood Jennet admitted in court Thursday that she helped arrange benefits from Arizona's Medicaid program for expecting mothers who did not reside in the state. Authorities say Jennet arranged the health benefits at the direction of Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen, who also works as an adoption attorney. They say the scheme cost the state $800,000. Petersen has pleaded not guilty to similar charges and to human smuggling charges.
GARBAGE TRUCK-RADIATION
High radiation levels detected in Hot Springs garbage truck
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a garbage truck in Hot Springs was turned away from a county landfill because high levels of radiation were detected. Authorities later determined that medical waste caused the high radiation levels found Tuesday in the garbage truck. The Sentinel-Record reports that truck's driver was checked out by medical personnel and determined to be OK. Authorities haven't released details on the exact source of the medical waste, but say the truck's pickup route is in a residential area.