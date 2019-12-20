Jones, Arkansas host Valpo

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have collectively scored 52 percent of all Arkansas points this season. For Valparaiso, Freeman-Liberty, Nick Robinson and John Kiser have collectively scored 48 percent of the team's points this season, including 57 percent of all Crusaders points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JAVON: Freeman-Liberty has connected on 35.1 percent of the 77 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 38 over his last five games. He's also converted 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.