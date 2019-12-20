Hunt County Sheriff’s Office: Man with knife robbed liquor store on SH 224

From the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office
HUNT COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On December 19th, 2019 at approximately 8:00 p.m. the Hunt County Sheriff’s Officer received a call of an armed robbery at the Quicker Liquor store located in the 7200 block of SH 224.
Upon arrival at the scene deputies were informed that a male suspect entered the store wearing a heavy black coat with a hood pulled over his head, wearing tan khaki pants and had a large hunt knife attached to his belt. The suspect jumped over the counter and demanded the money as he pulled his jacket back to show the knife still in the sheath. The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.
A perimeter was set up around the business and a K9 tracking team was called in to attempt to locate the suspect. The search was unsuccessful and the suspect remains at large.
Sheriff Meeks stated: “I am thankful that no one was injured during this robbery and I encourage anyone that may know who this is to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Hunt County Crime Stoppers”.
If you have information on this crime or any other crime you can call Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929 or send the information via the P3 app and you will remain anonymous. If the tip leads to an arrest you will be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.00