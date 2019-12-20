Historic fire bell dedicated at East Texas fire department

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A dedication was held in an East Texas city for a piece of history that has been given a permanent home.
The Marshall city fire department resurrected a bell that was first used back in 1877 to warn residents of fire. Civic leaders, along with current and retired firefighters, gathered at Marshall’s central fire for a dedication of a historic fire bell, one that was stored for years, and almost lost.
“It was almost sold as scrap when they tore the building down. This was bought by the fire departments of the day, for the warning of the community,” said retired firefighter and Marshall historian Bill Elliott.
“A call to service for those that have gone on. And a memorial for those that have gone on,” said Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.
“When they built their station on the square, they mounted it on a tower in 1878,” Elliott said.
At 28 inches wide and weighing 900 pounds, the bell was rung in its originally directional codes, indicating the side of town that had a fire call.
As bagpipes played, a salute was given to all those who have served as firefighters.
“142 years this bell has been in our community, and its back home,” said Elliott.
The bell will be a permanent fixture at Marshall fire central, and a teaching tool.
“What these people do on a day-to-day basis, it means a lot to me, it really does,” Cooper said.
The fire department , local Lions club, and residents worked together to raise money for the bell and the dedication.
