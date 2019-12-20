Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Red River rivalry has favored Oklahoma over Texas on the field four out of the last five meetings but at least on the first day of the early signing period, it was the Longhorns pulling out a squeaker in rating their respective recruiting classes. The conference drops off after that but still boasts nine of the top 50 classes in the nation. Baylor was the only team ranked outside the top 50. The biggest Big 12 name to sign on this day was five-star running back Bijan Robinson with Texas.