Gun Barrel City first responders rescue man after concrete smashes trackhoe cab

GUN BARREL, Texas (KLTV) - Gun Barrel City emergency personnel rescued a man from the smashed cab of a construction track hoe after large chunks of concrete fell on the piece of equipment on Tuesday.
According to a press release, the Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a report that debris had collapsed onto a construction track hoe at about 11:36 a.m. on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the800 block of East Main Street.
First responders found the track hoe’s cab covered with large chunks of concrete, the press release stated.
“Rescuers from the Gun Barrel City Fire and Police Departments along with UT EMS were able to free the track hoe operator after about 10 minutes,” the press release stated. “UT Health EMS transported the track hoe operator to UT Health Hospital in Tyler for evaluation and treatment.”
GBC Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman said in the press release that the track hoe operator had been trying to load concrete materials that have been removed from roadways into a dump truck when the accident occurred.
“The heavy equipment operator was very fortunate today that he was not more seriously injured,” Lindaman said. “I want to commend Captain Jacob Raney of the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, Officers Zach Kenney, James Covey, and Sergeant Kenneth Evans of the Gun Barrel City Police Department, and the UT EMS medics Pat McWhorter and Michael Pierce for their excellent work in rescuing the operator.”
The track hoe was heavily damaged, the press release stated. No first responders were injured during the rescue.
