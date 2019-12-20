English mince pies by Chef Simon Webster

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chef Simon Webster shares a delicious, traditional recipe for the holidays.
English Mince Pies
1 box refrigerator pie crust dough (or pie dough from scratch)
1 jar mincemeat filling (or see recipe below)
1 egg, plus 1 tablespoon of water
powdered sugar for garnish
Unroll dough onto a floured surface. Use a biscuit cutter to cut out rounds of dough the same size as the cups in a muffin pan (mini or regular size). Press the dough into muffin cups and up the sides. Fill each muffin cup with mincemeat filling up to 3/4 full.
Cut slightly smaller circles in the dough to make lids for each pie. In a small bowl combine the egg and water. Brush some of the egg wash onto both sides of the pastry lids. Press onto tops of muffin cups. If you have extra dough, it is traditional to cut small moons, leaves or stars to add as decor on the pie tops.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes until dough is cooked through and a light golden color. Be careful not to overfill the pies or the filling will seep out of the crust.
Makes 6 muffin size or 12 mini muffin size pies.
Mince Pie Filling
1 cup dried currants (or dried figs)
1 cup chopped fresh apples
1 cup dried sultanas (or golden raisins)
1 cup dark raisins
1 cup candied citrus peel
1/3 cup sliced almonds
8 ounces brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 cup brandy
Place all of the filling ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and pulse to chop.
Recipe by Simon Webster, Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, www.saborapasion.com, 903-729-9500
