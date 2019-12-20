East Texas Ag News: Start prepping your landscape for Spring!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Winter is a great time to browse plant catalogs, visit nurseries and study your landscape to make improvements or additions.
If you are not a do-it-yourselfer then you can get professional advice on landscape design.
An attractive landscape around the house not only beautifies but also adds to the value of the property.
County extension agents in Overton say you could see an increase anywhere between 5 to 15 percent of the sales price. To get ready for spring, start removing dead vegetation and weeds to prevent a buildup of diseases, weeds, and insects.
You will also want to order seeds now for spring vegetables so you will have them in plenty of time for starting early transplants or sowing directly into the garden in early spring.
