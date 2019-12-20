Daughters get a great gift in time for Christmas: Their father

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Christmas is just around the corner, and some think there is no better gift than family. So, Winnsboro Elementary School decided to help give just that as a present to two little girls who hadn’t seen their dad in eight months.
Well, to get to a happy reunion, sometimes you have to do a little, or maybe a lot, of waiting. And all of the Mcdows, including Bradon, Heather, Elyzabeth and Natalie, are very familiar with that concept. Bradon says he was:
“Ready to just run up there on the stage from the very beginning, you know, without having seen my daughters for several months, I was ready; but had to be patient. It was worth it in the end,” Bradon said.
There were several Winnsboro Elementary employees who helped set the whole thing up, and as far as sitting on opposite sides of the cafetorium:
“I figured that it would be smart because I came yesterday to watch the play and my daughter was watching me like a hawk. I knew that if she saw anyone near me that looked like daddy she would see him. So I was like he needs to be on one side I need to be on the other, that way she focuses on me the entire time and doesn’t have any chances to see daddy,” Heather explained.
Bradon thought he saw Elyzabeth, who was singing on stage, look right at him.
“But she just saw her teacher who was sitting next to me, but we got lucky she didn’t see me before hand,” Bradon revealed.
Bradon successfully hid in the crowd of parents keeping a cap low over his eyes.
“I don’t normally wear baseball caps so I knew it was something she wouldn’t recognize me in,” Bradon stated.
And it worked since she didn’t run off the stage.
“I don’t think she would have finished the rest of the play,” Bradon smiled.
“I think it went really good because she didn’t see him,” Heather laughed.
And then the Christmas program came to an end.
“What were you asking for about six months ago? Maybe your dad?” The MC of the Christmas show asked Elyzabeth on stage in front of all the parents and her classmates.
And yes, Elyzabeth was indeed surprised when her dad tapped her on the shoulder. And Natalie joined her sister on stage for a big daddy hug, oblivious to hundreds of people watching.
So what did they learn in school today?
Well, Natalie and Eyzabeth learned that good things can come to those who wait, and Bradon got a little affirmation of that saying, all in time for Christmas.
They are packing up and moving to Fort Bragg North Carolina the day after Christmas since his report date there is December 28. Bradon is an Army Apache helicopter mechanic and has about five years left on his contract.
And he has a pretty happy family right now, move or no move.
