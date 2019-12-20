City of Marshall rescinds boil water notice

MARSHALL, TEXAS (KLTV) - The City of Marshall has rescinded a boil water notice that affected the entire city.
According to the city’s Facebook page, the boil water notice was rescinded after the water system was found to be compliant with the state law.
“After compliance with state law regarding the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality testing procedures, the city wide Boil Water Notice is now lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption on December 20, 2019,” the city reported on their Facebook page.
The notice was placed in effect Thursday morning as a precaution after crews repaired a main water line break on Wednesday.
Marshall ISD let out classes early on Thursday and canceled classes on Friday due to the boil water notice.
