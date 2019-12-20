Arrest warrant: Gilmer man threatened police officer who shot his son

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on an obstruction or retaliation charge last month in connection with allegations that he threatened the police officer who was exonerated for shooting the man’s son.
Charles Edward Murchison, 55, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Nov. 22. He was charged with third-degree obstruction or retaliation.
Charles Murchison was released from the jail later that day after he posted bail on a bond amount of $10,000.
According to the arrest warrant, KLTV News obtained Friday, the GCSO investigator who requested the warrant spoke to an employee of the Kilgore Police department, who told him that Charles Murchison intentionally or knowingly telephoned dispatch and threatened Officer Jacobo Lira with bodily injury by stating, “The Bible says an eye for an eye, and this ain’t over with yet.”
In addition, the GCSO investigator learned from a lieutenant at the Kilgore Police Department that Charles Murchison called KPD on other occasions to inquire about Lira’s work schedule and make derogatory statements about the officer.
“It is affiant’s belief that Charles Murchison had threatened Jacobo Lira in direct retaliation or the service of Jacobo Lira as a peace officer,” the arrest warrant stated.
The arrest warrant stated that Lira was involved in an officer-involved shooting incident while he was employed by the Gladewater Police Department, and Charles Murchison’s son was wounded in the incident.
Back in March, a Gregg County grand jury indicted Matthew Murchison, Charles’ son, on a felony assault of a public servant charge. Matthew Murchison allegedly assaulted Lira, who shot him because he was acting in a threatening manner. ‘
The panel also found the officer’s use of deadly force justified, according to a previous KLTV News story.
According to a press release, Gladewater PD officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of N. Main Street in Gladewater in reference to a suicidal suspect in November of 2018.
“Upon arrival, Officers met with the suspect’s father who advised that his son was suicidal and under the influence of methamphetamine,” the press release stated. “During the initial encounter, Matthew Murchison fled from the location and Officer Lira circled around to Florence Street where he made contact with Murchison.”
As Officer Jacob Lira was getting out of his patrol unit, Murchison allegedly reached into his waistband, brought his hands out, and got into a shooting position, the press release stated.
“In response to this split second and immediate threat upon his life, Officer Lira discharged his firearm striking Murchison in his right leg,” the press release stated. “Murchison continued to advance towards Officer Lira and subsequently bit Officer Lira, struck Officer Lira about the face and neck, and also struck Officer Lira below his waistline.”
The press release stated that once Lira realized that Murchison was unarmed, he reduced the level of force he used against Murchison. Lira used his Taser on Murchison in an attempt to take him into custody, but it had no effect.
“Once Murchison was finally restrained, Officer Lira immediately requested Emergency Medical personnel to respond to the location to care for Murchison’s non-life-threatening injuries,” the press release stated.
A previous story stated that Murchison was treated at a local hospital.
Murchison was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Dec. 14, 2018, and he was released the next day after he posted bail on a bond amount of $7,500.
The Texas Rangers were contacted, and they investigated the incident.
“During the investigation, Matthew Murchison confessed to the Rangers that his intent was to commit ‘suicide by cop,’” the press release stated.
Later, the Texas Rangers’ findings were delivered to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office, and the case was presented to a grand jury on Thursday.
