Wednesday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Clear skies tonight and another chilly start tomorrow as we start off in the lower to middle 30s. Southerly winds return tonight and will allow our highs to warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees tomorrow. An increase in cloud cover late tomorrow, then spotty rain chances arrive later on Friday. Scattered showers will likely persist into the first half of Saturday before clearing out later in the evening. Coverage will be spotty with this next system, so not everyone will see the rain Friday-Saturday. Clear skies and sunshine quickly return by Sunday afternoon as we warm back into the lower 60s. More sunshine for Monday and the majority of Tuesday before cloud cover spills back into East Texas by the later evening hours of Christmas Eve. Rain chances, unfortunately, return on Christmas day as spotty showers will once again become a possibility in the afternoon.