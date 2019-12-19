WebXtra: Soldier provides daughters with homecoming surprise

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Two Winnsboro Elementary girls were enjoying the school play but had no idea how much better their day was about to get.
At the end of the Christmas play, a speaker brought Elyzabeth McDow to the front of the stage and asked her what she wished for. Elyzabeth then felt a tap on her shoulder and turned around to see her father, Braden McDow, who has been serving in the Army. Elyzabeth and her sister, Natalie, had not seen their father since April.
