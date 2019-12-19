WEBXTRA: Marshall fire officials dedicate memorial featuring fire bell from 1877

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Fire Department dedicated the Marshall Fire Department Bell Memorial on Thursday.
The project was been made possible by financial grants and gifts made by the Marshall Lions Club as well as many residents and businesses in the Marshall community, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
KLTV’s Bob Hallmark was at the ceremony where the department’s 1877 fire bell was dedicated. The bell served as the first fire alarm system for the city for many years.
