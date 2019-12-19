Vigil honors student athletes killed in wreck

LINDEN, Texas (KSLA) — Family members, classmates and other friends remembered two Linden-Kildare High students during a candlelight vigil Wednesday night at the school.
The sisters, Shantey and Adryanna Hawkins, were on their way to a basketball game when they were involved in a two-vehicle collision.
Their mother was trying to turn left into the school parking lot when their car was struck by an oncoming log truck.
The teenagers, both members of the Linden-Kildare High girls’ basketball team, died.
“Shantey was one of my closest friends, and I loved her dearly and I know she would want me here for her,” said Haylee Salazar, a Linden-Kildare High student who took part in the vigil.
She and others at the ceremony had only praise for 16-year-old sophomore Shantey and 15-year-old freshman Adryanna.
Also remembered was the teens’ mother, who remains in the hospital.
Her condition appears to be improving, relatives said, but she still does not know her daughters died in the accident.
“Bringing together and the devastation with what happened to my family, to see the unity and people coming together and strenthging us and praying for our family is a blessing and I give the Lord glory,” said Belinda Williams, a family member.
Funeral arrangements for the Hawkins sisters are pending.
