Van Zandt County traffic stop results in seizure of 1 kilo of meth, cash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A traffic stop on Interstate 20 by Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators resulted in the seizure of a kilogram of meth and a large amount of cash.
One person was arrested on numerous drug charges, according to a post on the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
According to the Facebook post, investigators with the VZCSO Narcotics Division made a traffic stop on I-20 in the Canton area on Tuesday. During the stop, the investigators deployed Rico, the sheriff’s office K-9 to check for the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
After a positive alert by Rico, the investigators did a probable cause search of the vehicle and its contents, the Facebook page stated. The search turned up a kilogram of methamphetamine and a large sum of cash “consistent with the sale or distribution of narcotic substances.”
“Additionally, one person was arrested for various narcotics-related offenses,” the Facebook post stated. “Investigative efforts further reveal the narcotic substances were to be distributed in Van Zandt County.”
The investigation is still ongoing, and the Facebook post stated that the sheriff’s office will not be releasing any names in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. More arrests could be pending, according to the post.
“This traffic stop is another example of the proactive enforcement initiative of Sgt. Bridger and K-9 Rico,” Sheriff Dale Corbett said in the post. “I am very proud of their accomplishments. I have no doubt these narcotics were being delivered in Van Zandt County, and not simply passing through the County.”
In the post, Corbett also thanked the Canton Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Division for their assistance.
“We will continue our investigation and make arrests accordingly,” Corbett said in the post. “If you break the law in Van Zandt County and the offense warrants arrest, you will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”
