Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good afternoon, East Texas! Today has been pleasant and mostly sunny, with highs reaching into the middle to upper 50s and a few areas reaching 60 degrees. Tonight we will see an increase in cloud cover so expect to wake up tomorrow with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Another chilly start for your Friday in the middle 30s, but due to the increase in cloud cover tomorrow, most of East Texas will likely only see middle 50s for highs. Spotty light to moderate showers will be possible later in the afternoon/evening on Friday, with better chances to see a shower during the first half of Saturday before conditions gradually clear out overnight into Sunday. Overall trends have remained fairly dry, with estimated rainfall totals only expected to range from .25″-.50″. Sunshine returns on Sunday and sticks around until Christmas Eve as afternoon highs quickly warm into the middle to upper 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies return to East Texas for Christmas but thankfully it looks like the rain will try to hold off until we get closer to next weekend, which is good news for any child with a new bike or outdoor toy!