Structure fires increase during holiday months, officials say

“Getting space heaters too close to combustible materials, whether it be blankets, sheets, curtains, and things like that,” Brooks says can cause fires. “And also space heaters that may not be properly maintained [can cause fires.] Space heaters are actually designed to shut off if they are kicked over. A lot of the older heaters that don’t have those features are still in use. If the heater gets turned over, it doesn’t turn off, and it can set carpet and other materials on fire, as well.”