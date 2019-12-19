Structure fires increase during holiday months, officials say

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the most dangerous, especially when it comes to fires.
According to Jay Brooks, the Smith County Fire Marshal, more structure fires occur between November and January than they do throughout the rest of the year. In fact, Brooks says that twelve and a half percent of annual structure fires occur during the month of January alone.
Brooks contributes the increase in fires during these winter months to two things: heaters and outdoor burning.
“Getting space heaters too close to combustible materials, whether it be blankets, sheets, curtains, and things like that,” Brooks says can cause fires. “And also space heaters that may not be properly maintained [can cause fires.] Space heaters are actually designed to shut off if they are kicked over. A lot of the older heaters that don’t have those features are still in use. If the heater gets turned over, it doesn’t turn off, and it can set carpet and other materials on fire, as well.”
Brooks also says that the increased burning of leaves and other materials outdoors can cause structure fires. This time of year, the air is very dry. He says a fire that you think has been put out can pick right back up with the lower humidity and increased winds and spread to houses.
Holiday decorations and traditions can, scarily enough, also contribute to house fires. For example, Christmas trees, if not properly maintained, can cause house fires. A dry Christmas tree paired with hot light bulbs can be a recipe for disaster.
“Once a tree goes up, it goes up very, very fast,” says Brooks. “You can go from no fire to an entire room being involved in fire in a matter of seconds because of a Christmas tree.”
Brooks says that if you keep your Christmas tree watered and dispose of it as soon as possible after the holidays, you can avoid disaster.
Other causes of house fires during the holidays include Christmas decorations, fireplaces and central heating. Brooks says to keep your decorations away from open flames, clean your fireplace and use a fireplace screen and keep your central heating maintained and serviced annually.
