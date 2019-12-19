St. Paul’s Children’s Foundation launches year-end appeal for $350,000

Tyler-based organization helps fund services for families in more than 30 East Texas counties

St. Paul's Children's Foundation has launched its year-end campaign and is hoping to raise $350,000 from the community to assist in funding services provided to children and their families in East Texas. (Source: St. Paul Children's Foundation Facebook page)
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The St. Paul Children’s Foundation is hoping for an end of the year push in its fundraising campaign. The non-profit organization is seeking to raise $350,000 dollars to serve 31 East Texas counties.

The services provided include pediatric medical and dental clinics, a food pantry, a clothes closet and mental and health services.

“We are a faith-based organization and that gives us the opportunity to help minter to children and their families,” said Patrick Willis of the Office of Development. “We launch an annual campaign to shore up funds needed to help provide the resources that we need to help support local families and children that desperately need the services provided.”

The St. Paul Children’s Foundation was started in 1990, in the St. Paul neighborhood of Tyler to help out youth with an after school program and clothes and food pantry for the community.

To donate contact Patrick@WillisTyler.com

