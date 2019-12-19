Report: Engine failure caused plane to crash near Tyler

“He was unable to maintain altitude and began descending,” the report states. “Shortly thereafter, the engine appeared to smooth out and he was able to climb about 200 ft per minute before the shaking returned. The pilot said at this point, he declared an emergency with ATC and advised them of his intention to deploy the CAPS when he reached 1,000 ft msl. He came out of the clouds about 1,200 ft and saw a field to his right. He then turned that direction and tried to utilize the high boost fuel pump, to no avail. He stated that he then lowered the nose of the airplane and deployed the parachute when the airplane was between 550 ft and 650 ft.”