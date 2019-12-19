Pets don’t make good gifts, local expert says; here’s why.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re looking to give a pet as a gift to someone for Christmas, those at animal rescues in East Texas are hoping you won’t.
“I think its an old tradition, let’s get a puppy or kitten for the kids for Christmas, let’s surprise them,” said Gayle Helms, the executive director of Pets Fur People. “But, really, it’s not a good idea at all.”
Helms said Christmas is not the time to get a pet.
“There’s so much activity, hustle and bustle around the holidays, especially on Christmas morning if you’re trying to surprise the kids,” said Helms. “That puppy or kitten is going to get lost in all the excitement of Santa coming and opening presents.”
She said giving a pet as a gift at any time is not a good idea.
“Our policy is we really don’t adopt as gifts,” said Helms. “We want that person to come in, if possible, and adopt.”
At Pets Fur People, they do everything they can to avoid pets as gifts.
“We try to discourage them from that surprise on Christmas morning and we’re not going to be open on Christmas Eve so that’s going to deter that from happening here,” said Helms. “But, people need to remember we’re a selective adoption facility, it’s not just come in and put the gift certificate down, we need to qualify the animal and the person to make sure it’s a good fit.”
Helms said when an animal is returned to the shelter, it’s a traumatic experience for the pet and the family involved. She also said when getting a pet, people should be prepared to make a 10-20 year commitment both for time and financially.
