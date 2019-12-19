Passerby pulls child from fatal crash before vehicles burst into flames

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people died and an 11-year-old boy is recovering at University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash six miles south of Petersburg Tuesday night.
The Department of Public Safety has identified 24-year-old Joshua John Hinojosa, of Petersburg, and 39-year-old Eva Margarita Corona, from Smyer, as the two who died. The 11-year-old is also from Smyer.
The crash was reported around 9:43 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 789, south of Petersburg.
DPS reports Hinojosa was driving on the wrong side of the road and hit the vehicle Corona and the 11-year-old were in. A passerby saw the crash and was able to pull the boy out of the wrecked vehicle.
Both Hinojosa and Corona, who were both driving, died at the scene.
No other information is available on this crash. The Paper, a publication based out of Petersburg, was the first to report this story.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.