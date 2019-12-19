Marshall ISD cancels classes due to boil water notice affecting entire city

MARSHALL, TEXAS (KLTV) - A boil water notice is in effect for the entire city of Marshall and has caused Marshall ISD to cancel classes for the rest of the week.
According to the City of Marshall, a boil water notice has been issued after crews repaired a 12-inch main water line break on Wednesday. The city reported the break occurred on East Travis Street, just south of Alamo.
Due to the boil water notice, Marshall ISD will release their students early on Thursday and have canceled classes for Friday. According to a Facebook post from the district, elementary campuses will be released at 11 a.m. and secondary campuses will let out at 11:30 a.m.
They also reported extracurricular events scheduled throughout the district have been canceled as well.
“We wish all of our students and families a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Thank you for your support and we will see everyone in 2020,” the district said in the Facebook post.
The City of Marshall reported the line was repaired at about 5 a.m. on Thursday and the city has begun to pressure the water system again. They reported the system should be 95 percent operation by midday on Thursday.
“In the cold weather of recent days, it is not uncommon for aging pipes to break with a shift in the soil. As this 12-inch mainline is fed directly off the 30-inch mainline from the City of Marshall Water Plant, our crews worked to isolate this line for repair," stated Eric Powell PE, City of Marshall Public Works Director, in a press release. “Unfortunately, the aged isolation values were ineffective and would not close properly. Crews were not able to drain the line for repairs without reducing pressure and drain the complete water system which impacted our entire community.”
The city reported they will send out a notice to customers once the boil water notice is rescinded.
