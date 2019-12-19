Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FORMOSA PLASTICS-CEMETERY
Activists: Likely slave cemetery should scrap $9.4B project
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Activists say Louisiana should reject a planned $9.4 billion plastics complex because at least one slave cemetery is on the grounds and others may be on recently purchased property that remains unstudied. The company says it respects the burial ground it has found and is working with state officials to protect it. An archaeological survey made for the company concluded that the land where four human burials were found was probably a slave cemetery because there were no records of it and the owners of the plantation in question were not buried on their land. However, archaeologists say the bones might be those of Civil War soldiers.
HEALTH OVERHAUL-LAWSUIT
Court: Part of 'Obamacare' invalid, more review needed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has struck down “Obamacare’s” now-toothless requirement that Americans carry health insurance. But the court also sidestepped a ruling on the law’s overall constitutionality, meaning the law remains in effect for now. Wednesday's 2-1 ruling handed down by a three-judge panel in New Orleans means the ultimate fate of the rest of the Affordable Care Act remains unclear. That includes such popular provisions as protections for those with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion and the ability for children under the age of 26 to remain on their parents' insurance.
AP-US-SCHOOL-BUS-CRASH-NEW-ORLEANS
School bus driver cited in wreck that injured 9 students
New Orleans police say a school bus driver has been cited and summonsed on multiple counts after his bus overturned on a highway, injuring nine students. Police say the bus landed on its side after it apparently struck a guardrail Wednesday morning at the bottom of an exit from an elevated span of Interstate 10. News outlets report that 14 students were on board at the time and one of the injured students was in serious condition. New Orleans officials say the bus was heading to James Singleton Charter School in the Central City neighborhood when it crashed.
EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT-LAWSUIT
3 states file lawsuit seeking to block ERA ratification
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Three states have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block the addition of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota are suing in response to a renewed push to get the required 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. The ERA would ban discrimination on the basis of sex. The lawsuit notes that Congress set a 1982 deadline to get the required 38 states to agree. It seeks to prevent David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, from accepting a new ratification from a state.
2020 CENSUS-LOUISIANA OUTREACH
Louisiana governor creates panel to promote 2020 US Census
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is joining most other states in creating a panel the Census Bureau recommends will help make sure residents are counted in the 2020 U.S. Census. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that he has set up a “complete count committee.” The committee aims to raise awareness of next year's census and encourage people to respond to the questionnaires. Census data determines how many members of Congress a state has and is used to divvy up significant sums of federal dollars that flow to states. The numbers could be critical to Louisiana's continued receipt of billions in federal money spent on health care, education and social services.
LOUISIANA GOVERNOR
Despite forecast dispute, Edwards to propose spending hikes
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says he'll build his budget proposal for next year off Louisiana income projections blocked by House Republican leaders. The Democratic governor said Wednesday that he'll propose another round of K-12 teacher pay raises and boosted spending on colleges and early childhood learning programs. His budget planning ran into a roadblock when Republican House Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry blocked an updated income forecast that would have given Edwards and lawmakers more money to spend. Henry says it's too soon to increase the projections, citing financial uncertainties. His actions were backed by GOP House Speaker Taylor Barras.
DEEP SOUTH-SEVERE WEATHER
Weather officials: 24 tornadoes hit South over 2 days
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The National Weather Service says at least two dozen tornadoes hit the Southeast this week in a deadly outbreak of severe weather. Forecast teams have found evidence that twisters struck from western Louisiana to southern Georgia on Monday and Tuesday. Weather service reports show 10 tornadoes hit Mississippi and nine touched down in Alabama. Louisiana was hit by three twisters, and two struck Georgia. The strongest storm was an EF-3 tornado with winds of as much as 160 mph. It left a path 62 miles long and as wide as 400 yards in Louisiana.
UNIVERSITY GYM-ASSAULTS
Police: Man sexually battered people exercising at LSU gym
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police have charged a man with sexually battering people who were working out at a Louisiana State University campus recreation center. Documents obtained by news outlets say officers were called to the gym on Monday where a person reported a man pressed his genitals against a victim as they were working out. A second person told police they witnessed him do the same to someone using a weight machine. Police charged Darren Brewton with two counts of sexual battery. Investigators say video corroborated the accounts, and officers tracked Brewton down because he presented identification to get into the building.