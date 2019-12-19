La. family of missing Austin mother, infant daughter plea for their return

(KNOE) - A missing mother and daughter from Austin, Texas, have gained national attention and they have family ties to Northeast Louisiana.
“Heidi, baby, if you can hear me, if you’re anywhere out there around a TV or anything, if you can hear me, we’re praying for you baby,” said Hope Thompson, the aunt of the missing woman.
It’s been almost a week since 33-year-old Heidi Broussard and her 3-week-old baby Margot Carey went missing.
The Austin Police Department reported that Broussard was last seen Thursday morning after she dropped off her oldest child at school.Detectives believe she and the baby went back home afterward. They were reported missing to police that evening.
Her aunts and grandmother live almost 500 miles away in Winnsboro, Louisiana, and as the search continues, they are pleading for the pair to be found safe and sound.
“I want her to come home, be safe live a life she needed to live. She’s a good mother, a good person,” said Margaret “Skeeter” Thompson, the grandmother of Broussard.
Her aunt Hope Thompson remembers the last time she spoke to her. She said they Facetimed regularly.
“Right before she had Margot, I talked to her, and she was laying on the bed with Silas he was eating cookies and they were playing with Zeus,” Hope said.
Thompson urged anybody with information to speak out, and help police find her niece and great-niece.
“There’s somebody somewhere that knows something or somebody. Step forward. Don’t be scared. That’s a little baby three weeks old and whoever can ignore that...that’s not even imaginable,” Hope said.
As Hope fought back tears, she cried out for their safe return.
“We’re coming for you. They’re working hard. They’re working hard to come get you. They’re going to get you, baby,” Hope said.
The FBI is now assisting with the investigation. If you have any information that could help find Heidi and Margot, call police.
