Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Patrick Good scored 19 points to lead East Tennessee State to a 74-63 non-conference victory against LSU. Good, who had scored only 16 points in the Buccaneers’ previous five games, made five 3-pointers.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — John Petty made 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 39 points in Alabama’s 105-87 victory over Samford at Legacy Arena. Petty missed only three of his 13 3-point attempts and the Crimson Tide raced to a 25-point lead late in the first half. His previous career best was 34 points against Iowa State just over a year ago. Petty also had 10 rebounds against the Bulldogs.
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Dru Kuxhausen scored a career-high 32 points and McNeese State beat NAIA-member Paul Quinn 109-67. Kuxhausen scored 30 (10 of 18) from behind the 3-point line.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Former Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins says he's sorry about his use of an offensive term in an exchange with a fan on social media. But Jenkins also says he was not upset about his exile from New York after the incident. He says it's “awesome” to now be playing for a Saints squad that has clinched a playoff spot. Jenkins was a starter in New York but says he can thrive in various roles. New Orleans' current starting cornerbacks are Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple. Apple says the Saints consulted him before claiming Jenkins off of waivers.
UNDATED (AP) — Teams competing for the national championship this season got good news well before the College Football Playoff. The early signing period opened Wednesday with playoff participants Clemson, LSU and Ohio State landing eight of the nation’s top 16 prospects according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. Ohio State faces Clemson and LSU meets Oklahoma in playoff semifinals on Dec. 28. Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia have commitments from about half the nation's top 50 prospects. Clemson leads the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. Oklahoma’s class was ranked 11th.
UNDATED (AP) — New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas watched teammate Drew Brees set a couple of records, and now he has a shot at one of his own in the final two weeks of the season. Thomas has 133 catches through 14 games this season. That's just 10 shy of the record 143 Marvin Harrison caught for the Indianapolis Colts in 2002. Thomas could easily pass Antonio Brown and Julio Jones this next week against Tennessee. They both had 136 catches in 2015. Thomas has already caught at least 10 passes in a game a record eight times this season, including five times in the past seven games.