Harrison County Jail added to non-compliant list

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has cited the Harrison County Jail for non-compliance.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards website, the jail was found non-compliant during a Dec. 2 inspection.
The report states an inmate made a complaint regarding medical care. After reviewing the inmate’s file, it was determined an inmate did not have documented care for his acute condition in accordance with the approved facility operational plan.
Counties are listed as non-compliant once they receive verification that the county has received official notice. Once they are determined to be compliant, the jails are removed from the list.
