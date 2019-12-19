Gun Barrel City man gets 3 years for fraudulently posing as professional athlete, musician

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - A federal judge approved a three-year prison sentence for a Gun Barrel City man who pleaded guilty to wire fraud, mail fraud, and identity theft for posing as a professional musician and athlete to fraudulently obtain items from sellers and manufacturers.
The items he got with his scam included guitars, an amplifier, and a baseball glove.
According to federal court documents, the sentencing hearing for Michael Glenn Barnes, 38, was held in Judge Edward G. Smith’s court on Wednesday. In the hearing, Smith approved the sentencing agreement for Barnes.
As part of the agreement, Barnes pleaded guilty to 29 counts of wire fraud, eight counts of mail fraud, and four counts of aggravated identity theft.
Barnes will serve three-year terms for 37 of the 41 charges, but he will serve them concurrently, or at the same time, according. At the same time, he will be serving concurrent two-year terms for the remaining four charges.
Once Barnes is released from federal prison, he will then have to serve a three-year period of supervised release. He will also be required to pay a total restitution amount of $43,446 and a total special assessment of $8,200.
The court also recommended that Barnes be imprisoned at FCI Seagoville or a federal detention center as close a possible to Dallas.
At this time, Barnes remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
Barnes pleaded guilty to the charges back in January.
According to a federal indictment, Barnes created Gmail accounts in the names of music bands and sports teams to reach out to representatives of sellers and manufacturers from all over the U.S. in order to obtain items.
Those items included a $1,199 guitar, a $699 amplifier, and $557 guitar foot pedals he received when he claimed to be a member of Three Days Grace.
He also received a $305 baseball glove from a company when he claimed he was called up to play for the Philadelphia Phillies. Other items he received include two guitars worth $1,598 each, two more guitars and a carrying case worth $1,743.
Barnes received at least a dozen more items from various companies.
He has admitted to adopting multiple personas, posing as a Texas Ranger at one point and a member of the band Memphis May Fire.
A previous KLTV story stated that Barnes faced up to 748 years in prison for the 41 charges. He was originally set to be sentenced on May 10.
