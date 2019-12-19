East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We have the latest cattle and hay numbers for you.
Compared to last week all weight class price averages finished 2 to 3 dollars higher. And some heavier classes ended up to 5 dollars higher. That's according to the East Texas livestock report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows finished a dollar lower, and slaughter bulls finished 4 dollars lower. The report also adds that recent weeks have witnessed large slaughter runs allowing packers to fill their holiday slaughter inventory needs earlier.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades were mostly steady to firm on higher-quality hays. The trades were steady to weak on lower quality hays. Hay quality continues to be the largest determiner in prices across the state. According to the Texas crop and weather report, pasture conditions continue to decline statewide as warm-season grasses continue to go dormant.
