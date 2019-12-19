Amarillo taking a stand against human trafficking in the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Human trafficking is becoming one of the most significant crimes in the United States, and the City of Amarillo is trying to do its part in preventing this issue in our community.
City officials believe the best way to attack human trafficking is to use preventative methods, and these methods were presented during today’s City Council meeting, so more people are aware of what to look out for before any resident is victimized.
Drawing awareness of human trafficking is imperative as this crime is becoming more and more prevalent in the U.S.
Sergeant Carla Burr says, “the U.S. and Canada are the top two destinations in the world” for sex trafficking, and she believes this is trickling into Amarillo.
As of right now, there is a process the APD follows once a human trafficking case is reported.
“Well, of course, if we have victims, we do what we can to rehabilitate them,” said Burr. “We give them services that they need, and then also prosecute the suspects of people who are trafficking those citizens.”
However, the APD hopes to prevent any resident from becoming a victim.
“What we’re trying to do is train our officers and our civilians of Amarillo on what to look for so that we can be able to identify that better," said Burr. “When it is reported, we want to make sure we are taking action that needs to be taken in those cases.”
Also taking part in the training are authorities over at Rick Husband International Airport, which could be a prime location for human trafficking.
“We’re providing training for the airport staff for all the tenant staff so that they can help when human trafficking may be identified, and to make sure that they know what to do and who to contact should this happen.”, says Michael Conner, Director of Aviation for the City of Amarillo.
The APD also says Amarillo residents can be of enormous help in this process by reporting any suspicious activity to the human trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
