Wednesday’s Weather: Brrr... Another Very Cold Start!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another cold start with temperatures in the 20s this morning. Thankfully, there’s not much wind so no wind chill to make things feel even colder. Lots of sunshine today with light winds out of the west and southwest through the afternoon. Temperatures will be right near average for this time of the year in the mid 50s. Another mostly sunny day tomorrow. A chilly start and then temperatures will warm into the upper 50s by Thursday afternoon. Clouds begin to increase late Thursday into Friday with a chance for a few showers Friday, especially late in the day. A few showers could linger into early Saturday morning, but most of the weekend will be rain free with more sunshine by Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for the next several days and warm into the 60s Sunday into early next week. Christmas Eve looks nice with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the mid 60s. There could be a very slight chance for rain on Christmas Day.