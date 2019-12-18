WEBXTRA: Former NFL player Teddy Williams gives out bicycles to Tyler ISD students

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One lucky boy and girl at each Tyler ISD elementary school received brand new bikes and helmets from John Tyler alum and former NFL player Teddy Williams Wednesday.
The bikes were presented in partnership between Tyler ISD and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, who provided the helmets.
According to a press release, Williams has always had a passion for giving back to the Tyler and East Texas community where he grew up.
The release said for many years, Williams has been donating his time, energy and resources to help educate and instruct East Texas’ youth through a number of community projects, including the annual Fast Like Teddy Speed and Agility Camp.
The release said CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and Tyler ISD support these efforts to give back to the community and promote a healthy, positive lifestyle.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.