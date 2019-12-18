WATCH: House debates articles of impeachment against President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV/KTRE) - A vote on the articles of impeachment is expected to come after a debate in the House.
According to the Associated Press, the House has started the historic session to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning.
President Trump faces charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress.
The Associated Press reported there will be at least six hours of debate before the House votes. If the charges are approved they will be sent to the Senate for a trial expected in early January.
