Volunteers helping customers pick up meat, coolers at Longview processing shop

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Volunteers could be seen outside of 4J Processing on Wednesday, helping hunters and other customers collect their meat and coolers and sort out several days of confusion surrounding its business.
Anonymous complaints about “smell issues” brought health inspectors to processing shop in the 400 block of Pine Tree Road on Monday. Health inspectors also found about 60 deer that were dropped off to be processed were stored in temperatures unsafe for storage and had to be disposed of.
Volunteers said there is a misconception that all of the meat went bad; they added that meat for about 200 customers is still good and needs to be picked up.
KLTV 7′s Bob Hallmark spoke to volunteers and customers about the ongoing issue.
