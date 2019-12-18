Titus County deputies arrest alleged drug dealer

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An alleged drug dealer was arrested by Titus County deputies.
According to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office, On Tuesday Evening, Dec. 17th, Titus County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators received credible information that a drug dealer had set up shop in a local motel on the 2500 block of West Ferguson Rd. and was selling methamphetamine from the location.
The sheriff’s office said investigators learned from the motel that a man named “Rodney Jackson” had been staying in the room in question and told deputies that Jackson hadn’t continued to make payment for the room and that Jackson should have no longer have been in that room.
Further investigation led deputies to believe that the room was indeed occupied at which time; they conducted what is known as a “knock and talk” investigation into the suspected drug activity from the room.
The sheriff’s office said the 31-year-old Mount Pleasant resident named Rodney Laterius Jackson answered the door at which time the deputies observations let them to believe that illegal drug activity was being conducted from the motel room.
In the room, deputies discovered numerous items that are consistently known to be used in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics. In addition to those items, deputies discovered that Jackson was in possession of suspected methamphetamine of more than what would be considered a user amount.
The sheriff’s office said Rodney Laterius Jackson was arrested at the location by investigators and deputies and was booked into the Titus County Jail for the second degree felony offfense of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, in an amount greater than 4 grams and less than 200 grams. As of this morning, Jackson remains in the Titus County jail where he awaits arraignment by a magistrate.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.