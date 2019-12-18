7th Day of Christmas recipes on East Texas Kitchen: Unique 7Up recipes for the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There are so many delicious recipes on the internet that use carbonated beverages, and they seem even more prevalent during the holidays. There are things like Coca-Cola Cake, Dr. Pepper meatballs, and more. On this seventh day of our East Texas Kitchen recipes countdown, we thought we’d have fun with the number seven and share some recipes that use 7Up or you other favorite lemon-lime soda.
Here’s a list of seven links you can use to check out these unique recipes:
7Up Cinnamon rolls, which promise to fill your house with amazing smells of cinnamon on Christmas morning: CLICK HERE
7Up Orange-spice punch - this one is a stout adults-only beverage, with cranberry juice, cinnamon, whiskey, and orange sherbet, for starters: CLICK HERE
Cranberry Bread - Great for breakfast, right out of the oven, but also good sliced with a scoop of ice cream for dessert: CLICK HERE
Double Cherry 7Up No-bake pie: easy to make and keeps well in the freezer: CLICK HERE
7Up no-bake cheesecake: Tart, creamy no-bake dessert for parties, and only five ingredients: CLICK HERE
7Up bundt cake: Perfect for the holidays, or anytime you want to share a luscious lemony baked good: CLICK HERE
7Up firecracker candy truffles: Place them on a tray at parties, or bag them up for gifts: CLICK HERE
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.