Smith Co. mobile home destroyed by fire shortly after midnight

Smith Co. mobile home destroyed by fire shortly after midnight
Multiple crews responded to fire at mobile home shortly after midnight. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | December 18, 2019 at 1:43 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 1:43 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County emergency crews responded to a large mobile home fire north of Troup Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported around 12:00 a.m. on County Road 2180 or Yarbrough Lane.

Arp, Whitehouse and Troup Fire Departments respond to fire shortly after midnight.
Arp, Whitehouse and Troup Fire Departments respond to fire shortly after midnight. (Source: KLTV Staff)

Arp, Whitehouse, and Troup Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Fire officials said no one was inside.

As of 1:00 a.m., crews were monitoring hot spots, but said the mobile home was a total loss.

Officials said the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office will lead the investigation into how the fire began.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.