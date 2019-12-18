Smith Co. mobile home destroyed by fire shortly after midnight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County emergency crews responded to a large mobile home fire north of Troup Wednesday morning.
The blaze was reported around 12:00 a.m. on County Road 2180 or Yarbrough Lane.
Arp, Whitehouse, and Troup Fire Departments responded to the scene.
Fire officials said no one was inside.
As of 1:00 a.m., crews were monitoring hot spots, but said the mobile home was a total loss.
Officials said the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office will lead the investigation into how the fire began.
