Shift in wind blows smoke from compost fire over downtown Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The sky over downtown Longview was noticeably hazy Wednesday morning, as a shift in wind direction blew smoke billowing from a compost fire over parts of the city.
The Longview Fire Department reported Wednesday morning via Twitter that cold temperatures were contributing to an increase in visible smoke from the fire, which started on Sunday.
Much of the compost in the pile came from the trees and limbs downed during a round of severe storms in May.
The city of Longview announced Monday the compost site would be closed for the week while it allowed the fire to burn out.
