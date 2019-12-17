East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The coldest morning is ahead for our Wednesday with lows dropping into the upper 20s. Plenty of sunshine for today and tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures will be a bit milder as we head into the weekend and early next week. There will be a chance for a few showers on Friday as a weak upper-level disturbance moves overhead. The weekend skies should be partly cloudy on Saturday and sunny on Sunday. Monday looks very nice as well. Christmas Eve looks to be fairly quiet with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. At this time...No Problems are expected for the arrival of Ol’ St. Nick.